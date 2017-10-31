Consumer Protection Law proposed: Public comments sought

Cayman’s first consumer specific law is in the works and you are being invited to send comments on the proposed bill aimed at safeguarding your rights and interests. The Law Reform Commission Saturday (28 October) published its proposed Consumer Protection and Guarantees Bill 2017, which covers many areas of concerns for consumers including unfair trade practices and unfair contract terms.

The law also sets out the procedure to make a consumer complaint. You can have your say by viewing the new law at www.lrc.gov.ky and making submissions. Submissions should be forwarded in writing by post or hand no later than 12 January 2018 to Jose Griffith, Acting Director of the Law Reform Commission, Portfolio of Legal Affairs, 4th Floor Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, P.O. Box 136, Grand Cayman KY1-9000 or emailed to jose.griffith@gov.ky.

