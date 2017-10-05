Controversial video pulled (see it here): Employer posts woman’s CV

The YouTube video that triggered social media backlash yesterday (3 October) has been removed from the site.

The video shows a woman boasting about how easy it was for her to get a job in Cayman without work experience. It incensed many on Facebook after it was shared by Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo.

In the video the woman, who was employed as a server at Craft, urged expats to come to Cayman and look for work. She said there were many job opportunities for them.

A representative of the company that owns Craft posted the woman’s resume, in which showed she claimed to have experience.

