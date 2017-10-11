Cops up presence at JGHS after fight

Police say they have increased their presence at John Gray High School after a fight involving three male students a week ago.

The fight also triggered an armed police response on the school’s compound on 28 September.

Today (10 October) an RCIPS spokesperson said there have been no further incidents since police increased their presence, adding neighbourhood officers have a regular presence at the school within the community policing program.

Three juveniles were detained following the fight, but no charges were laid.

Police said there were only minor injuries were reported in the incident and no knives were used. We reached out to Education ministry officials for comment. We are yet to hear back.

