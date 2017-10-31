C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Environment News

Coral spared further damage after Kittiwake’s latest move

October 30, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

 

The evolution of a shipwreck. Photos courtesy: Jason Washington/ iDive

The Ex-U-S-S Kittiwake shifts again after another weekend of

rough seas, but the reef near the popular dive site is spared any additional loss of coral.

These images show the 251-foot former submarine rescue vessel before and after tropical storm Nate, and now after what became tropical storm Phillipe.

The vessel is now leaning even more dramatically on its port side. Other than a few new pieces of the wreck coming loose, the Kittiwake remains intact, and even appears as if it has become more secure in the sand.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: