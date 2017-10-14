Coral Watch: DOE appeals for citizen scientists

The Department of Environment has been chronicling Cayman’s corals since 1997. This week, it launched its Coral watch programme to help the DOE dive team monitor an active coral bleaching event.

DOE Intern Tammi Warrender joined Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo to discuss the Coral watch programme, coral bleaching, and why the DOE needs the public’s help.

From the DOE:

How can you help us?

You do not need to be a scientist to get involved with this programme. By simply sending us underwater images of bleached corals while diving in the Cayman Islands and recording valuable data with the spreadsheet attached, we will be able to monitor the extent of the bleaching outside the DOE’s normal monitoring range. These data will allow us to monitor the recovery of our reefs once sea temperatures return to normal and help influence important management decisions to help protect our reefs in the future.

How to fill in DOE’s Coral Watch data sheet?

From the data sheet attached we will be able to gather important information about the unhealthy corals you have photographed:

District, Dive Site & Position: We will be able to upload your sightings onto a map to show where corals are bleaching most intensively around the islands. This will also allow the DOE to target specific areas to monitor which have not been reached by the public.

Temperature, Visibility, Current & Time of Day Photo was taken: We can assess important variables during your dive which may indicate why some areas are bleaching more than others.

Image number : This is a very important column which will allow us to match your images to our data spreadsheet. The captions of images attached in email/dropbox/google drive should correspond with the number noted on the spreadsheet e.g. 1, 2, 3.

: This is a very important column which will allow us to match your images to our data spreadsheet. The captions of images attached in email/dropbox/google drive should correspond with the number noted on the spreadsheet e.g. 1, 2, 3. Depth of Coral: We can assess whether bleaching is occurring deep/shallow/both.

Coral species, Stages of Bleaching, Disease present: Unfortunately we will not have time to teach coral/bleaching/disease identification but please try to fill in these columns to the best of your ability (photos attached to help). The DOE Reef Team should be able to fill in gaps in these columns by using your attached photographs.

% of Unhealthy Corals: Will give a useful indication of how stressed the total reef area is.

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1570523802969496/

Email: coralwatch@gov.ky

DOE Website: http://doe.ky/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

