Anaya Baldovino, the woman accused of performing cosmetic surgery illegally, returned to court today (3 October.)

The 51-year-old will return to court on 31 October.

She is charged with reckless and negligent acts after police say she performed multiple botched cosmetic injections on patients.

Ms. Baldovino was not a licensed professional and is accused of causing at least one of her alleged victims to experience health problems.

