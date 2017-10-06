Country singer (and Brac native) Hinton Conolly shares songs and stories

80-year-old Cayman Brac native Hinton Conolly first picked up the guitar at the age of ten, and he’s been strumming his brand of old-time country music ever since.

The country artist shared some of his songs and stories with Cayman 27’s Joe Avary.

“I cannot read music, but I tell you what, I can find about every chord I’m looking for, yep,” said Mr. Conolly.

He said he doesn’t need to read music, he can feel it in his bones.

His father brought a guitar home from sea back in the late 1940’s, and he’s been plucking and strumming ever since.

“At that time my father was an American citizen also, sailing in the United States, and my mother was a very good singer. I wish I could sing like her, and when one of his ships came home, and he brought a smaller guitar, not as big as this one, and that’s where I learned myself, you know,” he recalled.

At seventeen he went to sea with National Bulk Carriers, honing his chops on 23-day crude oil tanker runs from California to Japan.

“We would all get together, nights when we get off watch, we get to guitars. In them days, I couldn’t play as good as I play nowadays – I’m still not a good player because you can’t learn too much,” said Mr. Conolly.

After his days at sea he started a family and worked in telecommunications, but he lived to entertain.

“At that time on the Brac we had a hotel called the Buccaneers Inn, and they had a hotel there on the beach, they had this bar, a thatch looking bar, a pretty bar called the pool bar,” said Mr. Conolly.

That thatch roof bar became the inspiration for the title track of his first and only LP – entitled ‘A quick drink at the pool bar’ recorded in 19-77.

The octogenarian says his creative juices are still flowing. His latest songs read more like poetry:

“There’s an island in the sun, surrounded by deep blue waters. Gentle north beach trade winds blowing, and the birds are always chirping. On the isle of Cayman Brac is the story of what I’m singing. 5 o’clock in the morning everybody is up and moving, drinking coffee, tea, making ready today’s fishing. Returning home around noon, happy, tired and hungry, it’s the reason we are so free, to remain a British colony.”

His love for music has never waned, but he always returns to country’s golden age.

“Merle Haggard, George Jones, Willie Nelson, ol’ blue eyes Frank Sinatra, they were the hard-core guys man, really, but now the country today is not like… I don’t like it, I don’t like it, not today, not today bobo,” he said, shaking his head.

Like himself, his songs have stood the test of time, and at 80-years old. ‘Big H’ as he’s called, still awaits his big break.

“Like I said, I’m not Merle Haggard, George Jones, Willie Nelson. I’m Hinton Conolly, and I deserve a chance for the world to listen to what I have to sing,” he said.

Mr. Conolly celebrated his birthday last month on 9 September, surrounded by family and friends. He told Cayman 27 he played for more than 12 hours that day, and had such a good time he couldn’t get to sleep until the morning.

