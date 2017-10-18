C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Business News

CUC all for waste-to-energy power as long as the price is right

October 17, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

CUC said a planned 7 megawatt waste-to-energy facility will deliver a ‘meaningful portion’ of energy for the country’s electricity grid.

Last week a Dart-led group of companies emerged as the preferred bidder to deliver an Integrated Solid Waste Management System. CUC called the technology in the plan’s waste-to-energy component proven and reliable, and said the electricity it will produce would be largely considered renewable.

“We’ve always expressed to the government who was considering this project when they did their initiative that we said, look, if the electricity can be sold to the consumer and of course that is not going to increase their electricity costs, then we are all for it,” said CUC VP of Customer Service and Technology Sacha Tibbetts.

The bid-team is still in negotiations with government for the ISWMS contract. If negotiations fall apart, government will begin negotiations with its alternate bidder.

The ISWMS is slated to be fully operational in 2021.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: