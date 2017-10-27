CUC demand billing to offer ‘forgiveness’ after outages

Under its demand billing system, which comes into effect for its largest commercial customers in 2018, users will not be billed for their first few minutes after an outage like the one that cut power to more than half its customers Wednesday (25 October.)

Demand rate billing is primarily calculated based on the rate energy is consumed. CUC said last week at an informational event on demand billing, there will be a brief window of “forgiveness.”

“The meters are programmed with something called demand forgiveness. The meters are aware when there is a power outage and the demand register does not pick up for 15 minutes after the power outage is restored, it ignores the load,” said Sacha Tibbetts, CUC’s VP of Technology and Customer Service.

CUC said after an outage consumer demand is artificially higher as equipment and appliances have a tendency to be active in the moments immediately after power is restored.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

