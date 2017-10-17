CUC outlines changes to come with demand billing

CUC is changing the way it calculates charges for large commercial customers. Starting in January of 2018, the utility will introduce demand billing.

Demand billing looks at not just the amount of electricity used, but the rate at which it’s consumed.

“CUC has to have capacity on hand to serve the peak demand, and we don’t control when peak demand is, the customer en masse does,” said CUC Vice President of customer service and technology Sacha Tibbetts.

An audience comprised mainly of large commercial customers listened as Mr. Tibbetts broke down what demand billing may mean for them.

“Energy usage is very easy to bill, and measure, but it doesn’t very accurately match the cost structure of serving various different types of customers,” said Mr. Tibbetts.

CUC told Cayman 27 the equipment needed to respond to peak demand is extremely expensive. In order to distribute the costs of meeting peak demand, many utilities have instituted demand billing.

Mr. Tibbetts said the new rate infrastructure is a response to customer usage trends.

“We are changing from a consumption based billing to a consumption and demand based billing, so we are doing a change not to earn more or less money, but it’s more just to allocate costs correctly,” he explained.

He said under demand billing, customers would have more control of their electricity costs by spreading out the usage of equipment.

“It’s a good move forward for the industry, it’s yet to be seen whether it’s going to financially viable for us, for larger customers it might increase their bill,” said Steven Schiffbauer of the NCB Group, who asked a couple questions during the presentation.

While customers were seemingly all ears to hear what demand billing means for them, CUC expects the changes to encourage companies to look for savings through managing demand and not just consumption.

“We would expect that the consumers would see, well OK I have two things I can control now, so I would expect to see that they would take advantage of both of those,” said Mr. Tibbetts.

CUC said demand billing for large commercial customers will be phased in over a three year period.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

