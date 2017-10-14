CUC Primary Football League rolls on

Here are the 7 October scores from the CUC Primary Football League.
Under 9 results
Red Bay 2-2 Cayman Prep
SJAC 2-0 Truth For Youth
Savannah 3-1 George Town
St. Ignatius 4-0 Cayman Prep
Prospect 4-0 CIS
South Sound 4-0 Triple C
Under 11 results
NorthEast Schools 2-2 Prospect
Savannah 1-0 George Town
Cayman Prep 3-0 Red Bay
South Sound 1-1 Triple C
GPFL results
George Town 1-1 Savannah
Cayman Prep 3-0 St. Ignatius
CIS 2-0 Prospect
SJAC 4-0 Bodden Town
