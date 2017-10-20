C3 Pure Fibre
CUC working with regulator on small-scale renewables programme

October 19, 2017
Joe Avary
CUC said it has a solution for customers whose renewable energy systems don’t qualify for its CORE programme.

The utility told Cayman 27 it is working with the regulator on a new programme to accommodate residential and commercial customers that operate on-site small-scale renewable energy generation sources, known as DER’s.

CUC told Cayman 27 those customers will be billed on its new demand rates in a net-metering style system.

“The CORE program as envisaged will continue on for sometime but it will be geared towards a really small systems allowing more customers the opportunity to put smaller systems,” said CUC VP of Customer Service and Technology Sacha Tibbetts.

Mr. Tibbetts said with the advent of demand billing, customers for the first time can self-supply their own electricity, but stay connected to CUC as a backup.

