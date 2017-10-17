Customs returns body massage products seized as sex toys

The body massage products confiscated by Customs officers from Reflections have been returned.

Cayman 27 last week broke the story on these massage products, which were confiscated because it was suspected they were being used as sex toys.

The story stirred public debate on the issue of adult toys in Cayman.

In a press release Monday (16 October) Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said the products are not sex toys, but they were confiscated because Customs officers suspected they were and that an obscene publications offence could have been committed.

I have reviewed that matter and have concluded that there is simply not enough evidence to justify a referral to the Director of Public Prosecutions,” Mr. Clifford said. “Consequently, I have instructed that the items be returned to the Reflections store and provided appropriate advice to my officers on the matter.”

Mr. Clifford also said the issue of sex toys is not a primary focus for Customs, but a policy issue for the Government.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

