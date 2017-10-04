C3 Pure Fibre
News

Dawn Hunter still in home, four days after eviction ordered

October 3, 2017
Philipp Richter
Now for an update on a story we brought you last week about Dawn Hunter, the woman who pleaded for help after the bank moved to foreclose on her home.
Many of you took an interest in Mrs. Hunter’s circumstances as she lost her job in 2014 and since struggled to pay her mortgage.
Mrs. Hunter said today (3 October) she was served with court documents demanding she vacate the home by next Tuesday (10 October.)
She said she was told her home has been purchased, but said she doesn’t believe it.

“I’ve checked with the strata, no one has come forward and purchased my home, there have been tons of bids but because of no insurance they cannot get it, I’ve had other people offer to buy my home on my behalf and they have been refused,” said Mrs. Dawn Hunter.

In 2015, the last year we have stats available, there were 116 foreclosures.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

