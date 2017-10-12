C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News Politics

DCI talks compliance

October 11, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

With Cayman’s risk assessment on the horizon the Department of Commerce and Investment, the anti-money laundering regulator for the real estate sector and dealers in precious metals and stones, will be hosting a compliance workshop tomorrow (12 October) at the Marriott beach resort to brief professionals on their responsibilities.  To tell us more is DCI Head of Compliance Claudia Brady. She sat down with Janelle Muttoo on tonight’s Top Story segment.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: