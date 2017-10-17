DOE: Man suffers Barracuda bite

A male visitor got a bite to remember on Friday (13 October) when he encountered a Barracuda off Seven-Mile beach.

The Department of Environment said the man suffered a suspected Barracuda bite Friday morning.

The incident happened in the water near the Westin Hotel.

Officers from DOE said they believed the man encountered a Barracuda that was feeding in a school of fish in the area.

Cayman 27 understands the victim has left the island.

The DOE said, “This is a very unusual incident and no cause for alarm for people swimming or enjoying other water activities in the vicinity.”

