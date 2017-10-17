C3 Pure Fibre
DOE seizure report details Conservation Officers’ efforts

October 16, 2017
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

The Department of Environment’s team of conservation officers work the front lines to protect Cayman’s fisheries from poaching.

The DOE’s report to the National Conservation Council covers 16 incidents from April through August.

In that time, conservation officers confiscated or recovered eleven spear guns, including hook sticks, pole spears, and Hawaiian slings.

The DOE also seized 64 conch, half of those were returned to the sea. The remainder was distributed to the Pines, Meals on Wheels, and the Golden Age senior home in East End.

Along with conch, 19 lobsters were recovered. Four juveniles were broken up and thrown back to sea, the rest went to the Pines home.

Rounding out the DOE’s seizure report: 27 fish, two sea turtles (which were both returned to the sea, one after medical treatment), and a Cayman parrot that was released back to the wild after its flying feathers grew back.

The 16 incidents netted three arrests, 13 individuals were warned for intended prosecution. Several of these cases are either in court or awaiting rulings from the DPP.

Two men caught with spearguns and two dozen fish in a June 15th incident pled guilty and were both fined $200 each and required to do community service.

 

 

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

