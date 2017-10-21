Don’t drink and drive, says RCIPS

As we head into the weekend the RCIPS is urging drivers to exercise caution on Cayman’s roads.

This after nearly 200 vehicle crashes were recorded in the last few weeks, many of them occurring between Friday and Sunday.

RCIPS Media Officer Jodi-Ann Powery said there are too many crashes on the roads and the police believe many of those crashes can be avoided by simply obeying the law.

“I want to encourage everyone to drive safely. Do not drink and drive, follow the speed limits and also pay attention when driving. Do not use the phone. These things we found have been directly related to traffic accidents, especially on weekends,” Ms. Powery said.

She said if you intend to go drinking make sure to get a designated driver or call a taxi to take you home.

