Double header: turtle hatchlings born with curious deformity released to sea

Are two heads better than one?

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 only time will tell for a pair of turtle hatchlings born with a curious deformity.

A two-headed hatchling packs twice the cuteness of an ordinary turtle into its tiny body. DOE turtle intern Lucy Collyer said two such double headed baby turtles were found this week, and released to the water.

She said in the past, she’s found some dead two-headed hatchlings, but this is the first time she has found any alive.

It’s estimated sea turtle hatchlings have a 1 in 1,000 chance of surviving to maturity. We’ll see in 20 years whether these doubled-up hatchlings may have beaten the odds.

