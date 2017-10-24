C3 Pure Fibre
Elmer Wright faces charges for 112 rounds of ammo, bulletproof vest

October 23, 2017
Kevin Morales
Twenty-four-year-old Elmer Wright made his initial appearance in Summary Court Monday (23 October) to answer to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of a bulletproof vest.

A bail application from Mr. Wright’s attorney, Jonathan Hughes, was rejected.

Magistrate Adam Roberts said several factors led him to believe there’s a risk of Mr. Wright committing more offences.

Crown prosecutor Toyin Salako told the court in late July an electronic monitoring device Mr. Wright wore due to a previous case tracked him to woodlands near Desmond Drive.

Police searched the area and found two bags — one with a bulletproof vest and the other with 112 rounds of ammunition.

Mr. Wright’s fingerprints were found on the bag with the ammunition.

Mr. Wright told police he has family in the neighborhood and visits the area frequently. He says he was in the bush to use the bathroom.

And his attorney says only a single fingerprint was found.

Mr. Wright denies all allegations against him.

He’s set to return to court November 6th.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

