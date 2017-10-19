C3 Pure Fibre
Equestrian: Mannisto shines in first dressage show of the season

October 18, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation held its first dressage show of the 2017/2018 season on Sunday, 15th October. The show took place at the Equestrian Center in the morning and Cayman Riding School in the afternoon. In total, 39 tests were ridden. Marilyn Kulifay, a United States Equestrian Federation “r” judge, flew in from Houston, Texas to Judge the event.
A number of riders have moved up in levels over the Summer and opted to ride more challenging tests for the start of the season, and the results were very positive. Of particular note was the performance of Kayla Mannisto who won all three of her classes and was also named Junior High Point Champion based on her Training Level Test 3 score of 64.545%. The Adult High Point Champion was Kodie Carpenter, in her first ever CIEF show, having recently arrived in the Cayman Islands. Her adult high point score of 67.037% was earned riding Lilly in First Level Test 1.

Winners are as follows (from highest to lowest level):
USEF Fourth Level Test 1 (Adult): Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio on Loris 7
USEF Second Level Test 3 (Adult): Tracey Surrey on Dusty
USEF First Level Test 3 (Adult): Sydney Crowley on Calidad
USEF First Level Test 3 (Junior): Abbey Swartz on Blue Ridge Dream On
USEF First Level Test 2 (Adult): Sydney Crowley on Calidad
USEF First Level Test 2 (Junior): Abbey Swartz on Blue Ridge Dream On
USEF First Level Test 1 (Adult): Kodie Carpenter on Lilly
USEF First Level Test 1 (Junior): Kayla Mannisto on Me and My Shadow
USEF Training Level 3 (Adult): Juliette Forrester on Apollo
USEF Training Level 3 (Junior): Kayla Mannisto on Me and My Shadow
USEF Training Level 1 (Adult): Kodie Carpenter on Princess
USEF Traning Level 1 (Junior): Olivia Kluyver on Shirley Temple
USDF C Test: Kayla Mannisto on Teddy
USDF B Test: Shar Dinspel- Powell on Mango

The next horse show to be held by the CIEF will be the first of the four-part National Jumping series which kicks off on 12th November at 8:00 am at Cayman Riding School. The second of this season’s four dressage shows will be held on Sunday, 14th January at the Equestrian Center in the morning and at Cayman Riding School in the afternoon. Spectators are welcome and entry is free.

