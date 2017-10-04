Father and son appear in court in burned pregnant dog case

A North Side father and son made their initial court appearances today (3 October) to face charges of animal cruelty stemming from the burning of a pregnant dog in May.

18-year-old Andrei Challenger and 63-year-old James Challenger face five charges in total from the 13 May incident in North Side.

Both men are set to reappear in court 17 October after acquiring attorneys.

Young Mr. Challenger is charged with cruelty to animals, causing unnecessary suffering and failing to exercise proper care and supervision. While his father James faces charges of causing unnecessary suffering and failing to exercise proper care and supervision.

The dog in the matter had its stomach badly burned after being set on fire, resulting in the loss of her litter.

