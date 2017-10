Firefighters and CUC workers responded to a call on West Bay Road Thursday (26 October) morning.

Traffic was slightly delayed as two fire trucks made their way to the area from Lawrence Boulevard.

They focused much of their attention on nearby power poles.

An email sent to CUC seeking details on what happened was not returned.

A CUC worker at the scene told Cayman 27 it had something to do with a blown fuse.

