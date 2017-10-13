Flag Football Association announces award winners

The Cayman Islands Flag Football Association over the weekend held its annual awards ceremony, where it announced its awards winners for the season.

Nick Miscioscia was named the Men’s League Most Valuable, Finals MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.

Here are all the award winners:

Mens Premier League:

Most Improved Player of the year – Jaryd ‘Kiddo’ Bodden of Island Heritage Predators

Special Teams Player of the Year – Fabio Gall of Maples

Offensive Lineman of the year – Greg Miller of Burger King Panthers

Defensive Lineman of the year – Michael Swaby of Kensington Management Hellcats

Rookie of the year – Nick Misciosia (mi-so-sha) of Burger King Panthers

Defensive MVP – Jonathan Allen of Maples

Offensive MVP – Jon Pump of Burger King Panthers

Season MVP – Nick Misciosia (mi-so-sha) of Burger King Panthers

Finals MVP – Nick Misciosia (mi-so-sha) of Burger King Panthers

Women’s Premier League:

Most Improved Player of the year – Arissa McField of Red Stripe Wolverines

Special Teams Player of the Year – Kristina Seymour of The Green House Lynx

Offensive Lineman of the year – Bernadette Beckles of The Green House Lynx

Defensive Lineman of the year – Shakira Davis of Subway Lady Predators

Rookie of the year – Khadija (Ka-de-ja) Chisholm of Maples Jaguars

Defensive MVP – Courtisha Ebanks of Tribe Tattoo Sharks

Offensive MVP – Shenel Gall of HSM Vipers

Season MVP – Lisa Malice of HSM Vipers

Finals MVP – Shenel Gall of HSM Vipers

