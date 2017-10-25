Football: Cayman Athletic tops CIFA Premier League after two rounds

Round Two recap:

Tigers FC 1 vs 2 Future SC

Goals from Denver Barnes and K D’Hue helped future improve to 1-1, while Tigers search for their first win.

Latinos FC 5 vs 1 East End FC

Two goals by Leonon McMartinez in the 2nd and 43rd minute was enough for Latinos to defeat East End 5-1.

Roma USC 3 vs 0 Cayman Brac

Two goals from Conaine Rose in the 59th minute and 90th minute helped Roma spoil Cayman Brac’s season opener 3-0.

Elite SC 3 vs 2 George Town SC

Raheem Robinson netted his second goal of the season, but Christopher Reeves sealed the victory in the 66th minute to give Elite a 3-2 win.

Bodden Town SC 2 vs 0 Sunset SC

The defending CIFA champions got back on the winning track as Theron Wood’s second goal of the season helped give them a 2-0 win over Sunset.

Scholars ISC 1 vs 1 Cayman Athletic SC

Two of Cayman’s top football clubs drew 1-1 as CASC’s Almando Forrester’s goal in the 34th minute helped level the score after an own goal in the 24th minute

Standings:

1st Cayman Athletic (1-1, GF 4 GA 2)

2nd Elite SC (1-1, GF 4 GA 3)

3rd Scholars ISC (1-1, GF 3 GA 2)

4th Future SC (1-1, GF 3 GA 2)

5th Academy SC (1-0, GF 7 GA 1)

Goals:

1st Andres Ruiz GTSC 4 goals

T2 Raheem Robinson SISC 2 goals

T2 Theron Wood BTFC 2 goals

T2 Tex Whitelock GTSC 2 goals

T2 Tray Ebanks ASC 2 goals

T2 Leonin Martinez LSC 2 goals

T2 D Arzu-Dixon LSC 2 goals

T2 Conaine Rose RUSC 2 goals

