Football: CIFA Premier League round two preview

Let’s take a look at all the action from week two of the Cayman Islands Football Association’s action for round two of the 2017/2018 season:

Tigers FC (0-1) vs Future SC (1-0) Saturday 21 October 5:45 pm at T.E McField

Future will be looking to build on one the most competitive games of week one as they took a 1-0 lead against Elite into extra time, They would draw 1-1. Tigers will look to rebound from a 7-1 shellacking at the hands of Academy.

Latinos FC (1-0) vs East End FC (0-1) Saturday 21 October 5:45 pm at Ed Bush

Having defeated the Under-20’s 2-0 on Wednesday, Latinos will take on East End, who got blown out by George Town 4-0 in week one.

Roma United SC (0-1) vs Cayman Brac FC (0-0) Saturday 21 October 8:00 pm at Ed Bush

The late game in West Bay will see Roma United SC looking for their first win of the season against Cayman Brac FC in their first action of the season.

George Town SC (1-0) vs Elite SC (0-0-1) Sunday 22 October 4:45 pm at T.E McField

Elite SC will be looking for their first win of the season against George Town who blew out East End 4-0 in week one.

Sunset FC (1-0) vs Bodden Town FC (0-1) Sunday 22 October 4:45 pm at Ed Bush

Defending champion Bodden Town FC will be looking to rebound after an opening round loss to Scholars, while Sunset f-c hopes to build on their win in round one again North Side.

Scholars Int’l SC (1-0) vs Cayman Athletic SC (1-0) Sunday 22 October 7:00 pm at T.E McField

It’s a battle of the undefeated teams as Scholars looks to build on their win against the defending champion Bodden Town, while Cayman Athletic searches for their second win of the season.

Northside FC (0-1) vs Cayman National U20 (0-1) Wed 25 October 7:30 pm at T.E McField

Both the Under-20’s and Northside will look to secure their first win of the season, after suffering two-goals loses in round one.

