Football: CIFA, Under-20s agree to terms on Premier League inclusion

After what some were calling a ‘premature’ announcement, Under-20 Boys National Football Head Coach Gillie Seymour says the Cayman Islands Football Association has agreed to terms with his team for the 2017-2018 season that will see the under-20s play in the country’s highest league. Seymour says the two groups have ironed out the details that they felt were overlooked.

“We had a meeting last night, and discussed it,” he said. “The real purpose of this was to put us in the schedule, not competing to win the league or anything.”

The longtime Cayman Athletic Technical Director proposed the idea previously. But with pen to paper for the 2017/2018 season, Seymour says the team will be better prepared for upcoming World Cup qualification matches.

“Realistically, you need practice games. If we play against the club teams, during the league, one game per week, we get the experience of a friendly international.”

After sanctions from both CONCACAF and FIFA due to fraud and corruption charges against former CIFA & CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice President Jeffrey Webb and former General Secretary Costas Takkas, local funding in the sport of football has been scarce. Seymour says this eliminates expected travel costs the country would incur.

“If we were to ask the government or the football association to find the money to send us to play international games, you would probably get a big no. So this offsets the expenses,” Mr. Seymour said.

Here are the conditions the association and the Under-20’s have agreed to:

-Under-20s can play for both their clubs and the national squad

-Unlimited subs by both teams.

-Cards against the U20s will not be carried over but will still be given to control the game.

-U20 team CAN NOT be crowned champions at the end of season.

-Points against the U20 will not determine place in league seeding for next season.

Games shall be 45 minute halves as normal.

The CIFA Men’s Premier League will commence on Sunday, 8 October 2017 , with the CIFA Charity Shield between Bodden Town Football Club and Elite Sport Club at 7 p.m. at the T.E. McField Sports Complex. The domestic league will commence on Saturday 14 October 2017. The domestic league fixtures will be circulated by the 2nd of October 2017.

