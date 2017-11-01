Football: Former CIFA General Secretary Costas Takkas sentenced to 15 months

Former Cayman Islands Football Association General Secretary Costas Takkas was sentenced to 15 months of incarceration following a guilty plea to money laundering and conspiracy on 24th May. Takkas was convicted in connection with his agreement to launder three million in bribes to be paid by sports marketing companies to Jeffrey Webb, the former President of

CONCACAF and the Cayman Islands Football Association, two million of which reached Webb through Takkas. Takkas was also ordered to pay three million in restitution to the Caribbean Football Union.

Takkas is just the second person to be sentenced in the United States governments bribery investigation of FIFA. Last Thursday former Guatemalan Football Association’s General Secretary Hector Trujillo was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Webb’s sentencing will take place in 24 January 2018 after being delayed for a fifth time this past June. Webb pleaded guilty in November of 2015 to seven counts of fraud. He is currently under house arrest in Georgia.

