Football: George Town’s Ruiz scores the hat trick as Premier League kicks off season

A trio of goals from Andres Ruiz helped George Town FC blank East End FC 4-0 in the opening round of the Cayman Islands Football Association’s newly formed Premier League.

Here’s a look at all the scores from round one:

Scholars International FC 2 vs 1 Bodden Town FC

A Brandon Ebanks goal in extra time helped the President’s Cup winners knock of the defending Premier League champions 2-1.

Elite SC 1 vs 1 Future SC

Raheem Robinson’s goal in extra time helped salvage a potential upset as Elite drew 1-1 to the newly promoted Future SC.

Academy SC 7 vs 1 Tigers FC

Academy’s Tray Ebanks goals in the 5th and 49th were just two of a seven goal onslaught as Academy easily got past Tigers FC 7-1.

Sunset FC 3 vs 1 Northside FC

Goals from Peter Boda and Thomas Elliott helped Sunset win their first of the season 3-1 over Northside.

Cayman Athletic 3 vs 1 Roma United

Under-20 national team members Rico Bodden Jr and Cody Ebanks helped Cayman Athletic defeat Roma United 3-1.

