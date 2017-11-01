Football: Scholars, Future top the Premier League after three rounds

Here’s a look at all the action from round three of the Cayman Islands Football Association’s Premier League:

Scholars 6 vs 1 Cayman Brac

Two goals from Roderick Pearson helped Scholars take command of the standings and finish the Brac 6-1.

Latinos 3 vs 2 Elite

Undefeated after two games, Latinos’ Leona McKenzie (51), Ronald Zelaya (55) and Byron McCoy (78) scored to hand Elite their first loss of the season.

Northside 2 vs 0 East End

Goals from Dwayne Wilson (37) and Guitar King (42) helped Northside secure their first win of the season

Future 1 vs 0 George Town

Michael Johnston’s goal in the 67th minute helped Future continue their strong start to the season with a 1-0 win over George Town.

Postponed: Bodden Town vs Academy Cay Athletic vs Sunset FC Wed 1st Nov U20 vs Roma United

