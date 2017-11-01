C3 Pure Fibre
Football: Scholars, Future top the Premier League after three rounds

October 31, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read
 
Here’s a look at all the action from round three of the Cayman Islands Football Association’s Premier League:
 
Scholars 6 vs 1 Cayman Brac
Two goals from Roderick Pearson helped Scholars take command of the standings and finish the Brac 6-1.
 
Latinos 3 vs 2 Elite  
Undefeated after two games, Latinos’ Leona McKenzie (51), Ronald Zelaya (55) and Byron McCoy (78) scored to hand Elite their first loss of the season.
 
Northside 2 vs 0 East End 
Goals from Dwayne Wilson (37) and Guitar King (42) helped Northside secure their first win of the season
 
Future 1 vs 0 George Town
 
Michael Johnston’s goal in the 67th minute helped Future continue their strong start to the season with a 1-0 win over George Town.
 
Postponed:
Bodden Town vs Academy
Cay Athletic vs Sunset FC
 
Wed 1st Nov 
U20 vs Roma United
 

 

 

Standings

    GP W D L GF GA    
1 Scholars International 3 2 1 0 9 4    
2 Future SC 3 2 1 0 4 2    
3 Latinos FC 2 2 0 0 8 3    
4 Cayman Athletic SC 2 1 1 0 4 2    
5 Elite SC 3 1 1 1 6 6    
6 Academy SC 1 1 0 0 7 1    
7 George Town SC 3 1 0 2 6 4    
8 Roma United 2 1 0 1 4 3    
9 Bodden Town FC 2 1 0 1 3 2    
10 North Side SC 2 1 0 1 3 3    
11 Sunset FC 2 1 0 1 3 3    
12 Tigers FC 2 0 0 2 2 9    
13 Cayman Brac FC 2 0 0 2 1 9    
14 East End United 3 0 0 3 1 10    
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

