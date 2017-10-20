Football: Under-20’s ‘must get used to the fouls’, lose opener 2-0 to Latinos FC

Cayman’s Under-20 Boys National Football Head Coach Gillie Seymour says his team’s first game in the Premier League, although a 2-0 loss to Latinos FC, was a learning experience.

“We are sticking to the game plan, making a few mistakes which is normal, but we were looking good.”

The first half was scoreless but not without it’s fair share of chances. Both Kion Parchment and Jelani Campbell has chances for the Under-20’s just outside the Latinos box but shot wide. Seymour says Latinos physicality was the team’s biggest adjustment going into half.

“The fouls are apart of it, they gotta get used that, they gotta get used to being pushed around a little, because in the World Cup qualifiers you’ll get a lot.”

In the second half, the latin squad took control of the game, with goals from Darwin Dixon-Arzu in the 65th minute and Jarol Smith in the 78th minute.

Latinos FC Team President and Manager Saulo Castro says his club was impressed by the national team’s performance.

“It was special for our club to be apart of the first game with the Under-20’s. We were surprised with the fight and the heart they showed to win the game. We weren’t expecting it, but it was exciting. It was a good decision to have them join the Premier League.”

In round two of the Premier League, the Under-20’s will face North Side FC at the T.E McField Sports Complex Wednesday at 7:30pm. North Side will be looking for their first win of the season after losing 3-1 to Sunset FC. Latinos will look to build on their first win of the season as they square off against East End FC this Saturday at the Ed Bush Playing Field starting at 5:45 pm.

