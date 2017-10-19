Former Cayman Islands Police Commissioner passes

Former Cayman Islands Police Commissioner Andrew “Andy” Grieff has passed away.

Relatives of the former top cop announced the long-time officer’s death. He passed away on Friday (13 0ctober) in Norfolk. He was 90-years-old.

Mr. Grieff served Cayman from 1973 to 1980 and was awarded both the Colonial Police medal and the Queen’s police medal for his service with various British Terrorities throughout his 43-year career.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

