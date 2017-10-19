C3 Pure Fibre
Former Cayman Islands Police Commissioner passes

October 18, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Former Cayman Islands Police Commissioner Andrew “Andy” Grieff has passed away.
Relatives of the former top cop announced the long-time officer’s death. He passed away on Friday (13 0ctober) in Norfolk. He was 90-years-old.
Mr. Grieff served Cayman from 1973 to 1980 and was awarded both the Colonial Police medal and the Queen’s police medal for his service with various British Terrorities throughout his 43-year career.

Reshma Ragoonath

