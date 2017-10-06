Gamers Bay 2 raises the stakes with 10k in prize money, fourth game, YouTube’s TmarTn, Cosplay

Gamers Bay Co-organizer Lance Jefferson says their team is looking to capitalize on the success of their inaugural gaming tournament ‘Gamers Bay 1’ this past March, and Cayman’s first ever eSports venture.

“We’re just continuing with the momentum, the last Gamers Bay was a huge success. We had over 60 competitors, and the excitement of the spectators, they all have the opportunity to come again.”

The event has added NBA 2K17 to last year’s line up of FIFA 2017, Super Smash Bros and Call of Duty. Special guest and popular YouTube personality Trevor Martin (TmarTN) says he hopes build on the success of last year’s event by bringing his gaming passion, commentary and knowledge.

“I’m just really excited, I love competitive gaming, I love eSports. I’ve always been on the Call of Duty side, but I feel I’m well-rounded. I think I can add some good commentary, that’s I got started on YouTube by giving tips on Call of Duty.” Martin operates three YouTube channels with over 6 million subscribers.

Jefferson adds the event is also dipping into the culture of Cosplay, where participants wear costumes and fashion accessories to represent a specific character.

“Dress up as your favorite character, like Comic Con, and have a good time.”

Here’s a rundown of the event, and a look at the schedule for this weekend’s Gamers Bay:

YouTube Personality: Trevor Martin (TmarTn)

Games: NBA 2K17, Smash Bros, Call of Duty, FIFA

Location: The ARK, Camana Bay

9:00am – Opening ceremony

9:30am – Call Of Duty: Round 1 Begins

10:30am – FIFA: Round 1 Begins

11:30am – Smash Bros: Round 1 Begins

12:30pm – Lunch

1:30pm – Call Of Duty: Round 2 Begins

2:30pm – FIFA: Round 2 Begins

3:30pm – Smash Bros: Round 2 Begins

5:00pm – Smash Bros Finals

6:00pm – FIFA: Finals

7:30pm – Call Of Duty: Finals

9:00pm – Closing Ceremony

