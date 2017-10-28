C3 Pure Fibre
Governor dodges raindrops to deliver final throne speech

October 27, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

While it was a day of many firsts, including the first two year budget, and the first for the newly assembled Government of National Unity.

For Governor Ms. Helen Kilpatrick, the occasion marked her final throne speech.

The governor dashed through a downpour to deliver the speech.

In her remarks, Ms. Kilpatrick touched on familiar themes including crime and safety, welcoming discussions with government on the creation of a police authority, though with the caveat that there would not be a pre-determined outcome to the talks.

She closed on a personal note.

“Next March I will begin a new chapter in my life back in the UK. Although my daughter and I will be leaving these beautiful islands, we will never forget the warmth and kindness the people of the Cayman Islands have shown us,” said Ms. Kilpatrick.

Anwar Choudhury will take up the post of governor after Ms. Kilpatrick’s departure.

 

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports.

