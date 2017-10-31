C3 Pure Fibre
Gov’t closer to making cruise berthing facility a reality

October 30, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Government edges closer to making the cruise berthing and port facility a reality.
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced Friday (30 October) the multi-million dollar project is nearing its final financing stages.
The news came as the Premier delivered Government’s budget policy statement in the LA.
“Prequalification of bidders is complete and negotiations with cruise lines are in the final stages. Coral recruitment has been completed and an application submitted to the Department of Environment for trial relocation. The bid documents are being finalized, with the next procurement stage later in November of this year,” said Premier McLaughlin.
A total of  $3 million over the next two years has been allocated for the project.
KPMG in March was awarded a contract to create a financing model for the project.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

