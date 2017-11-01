C3 Pure Fibre
Gov’t moves towards creation of Coast Guard, committee to be established

October 31, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Government is forging ahead with plans to create a Coast Guard in Cayman.
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says a strategic maritime security management committee will be established to oversee the Joint Marine Unit’s evolution into the National Coast Guard.
Speaking in the LA Friday (31 October) Premier McLaughlin said the committee will comprise ministries and agencies involved in maritime border security, law enforcement, and public safety.
“Suitable expertise from the UK’s Maritime and Coast Guard Agency along with the experience of our local experts will be utilized to develop a modern maritime safety and security organisation that will provide search and rescue capabilities,” he said.

The Premier said transitioning to a Coast Guard service over the next two years will entail legislative and policy changes.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

