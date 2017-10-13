C3 Pure Fibre
Gov’t spends $1.6m in salaries over last 5 years on civil servants under investigation

October 12, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Government spent over $1.6 million over the last five years on salaries for 17 civil servants on required leave, 13 of whom are under investigation for alleged criminal activity.
According to figures shared with Cayman 27 through a Freedom of Information request yesterday (11 October) two civil servants have been on leave over five years. They are under criminal investigation. Four civil servants have been on leave

Four civil servants have been on leave between three to four years, one for between two and three years and three between one to two years. More recently, seven civil servants are on required leave for under a year. Out of the 17 people on required

Out of the 17 people on required leave, only four are under investigation for gross misconduct.
Over the last five years Government paid $ 841, 837.24 in salaries to the 13 civil servants on required leave for alleged criminal activity and a total of $827, 448.00 for those on accused of gross misconduct. The overall spending in salaries amounted to $1, 669, 285.24.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

