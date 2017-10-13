Gov’t spends $1.6m in salaries over last 5 years on civil servants under investigation

Government spent over $1.6 million over the last five years on salaries for 17 civil servants on required leave, 13 of whom are under investigation for alleged criminal activity.

According to figures shared with Cayman 27 through a Freedom of Information request yesterday (11 October) two civil servants have been on leave over five years. They are under criminal investigation. Four civil servants have been on leave

Four civil servants have been on leave between three to four years, one for between two and three years and three between one to two years. More recently, seven civil servants are on required leave for under a year. Out of the 17 people on required

Out of the 17 people on required leave, only four are under investigation for gross misconduct.

Over the last five years Government paid $ 841, 837.24 in salaries to the 13 civil servants on required leave for alleged criminal activity and a total of $827, 448.00 for those on accused of gross misconduct. The overall spending in salaries amounted to $1, 669, 285.24.

