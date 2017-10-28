C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Environment News

Gusty wind snaps almond tree near West Bay public beach

October 28, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

An almond tree snapped in a gust, crashing to the ground and blocking West Bay Road near the split between Town Hall Road and North West Point Road in West Bay.

Tyrone Ebanks told Cayman 27 the tree snapped around 1 PM Saturday, blocking the road for a brief period of time before a large portion of the trunk and other vegetative matter could be cleared. He said the road was partially blocked for a few minutes but now traffic is passing freely in all directions.

He said a naseberry tree on his mother’s property also came down in the gusty winds associated with tropical depression 18. He estimated the gust that knocked down the almond tree to be around 7o miles an hour.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze Generic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: