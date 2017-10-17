C3 Pure Fibre
Guy Harvey signs with major fashion brand Perry Ellis: 1% of revenue to go towards Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation

October 16, 2017
Felicia Rankin
International fashion brand Perry Ellis has teamed up with ocean conservationist and artist Guy Harvey to sell his clothing line.

And one percent of revenue earned from each purchase will be sent to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.

The contributions will help fund ocean research around the world and right here in Cayman.

Dr. Harvey said he aims, through the partnership,  to bring further ocean awareness, inspiring others to help conserve our oceans.

“It’s a very big deal for us because the operations of the foundation largely depend on the contributions from people who buy the licensed items, and its good to know when you’re buying an item of Guy Harvey merchandise you’re actually making a direct contribution to our research, our education and conservation efforts,” said Dr. Harvey.

The fashion line hits the Perry Ellis racks in 2019.

 

