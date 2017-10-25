Halloween is creeping closer: Cayman stores say they are ready for the frights

Halloween is fast approaching and it seems like everybody is in a hurry to find what killer costumes they will be wearing.

“Halloween is a very, very crazy time it’s the busiest occasion of the year Halloween affects everyone from kids to adults to dogs, everyone,” says Party Source owner Cherlyn Bodden.

For an occasion so major, preparations begin way before any ghouls or goblins begin to appear.

“Well for Halloween we have to start ordering from early, so you start putting in your orders from around June and then your inventory has to come in and obviously you have those last minute orders for people who want special things as well,” said Ms. Bodden.

Every year new characters dominate Halloween and you’ll spot these familiar figures at every party. Last year was villainous comic book character, Harley Quinn. This year it has changed gears.

Ms. Bodden said, “This year it’s the Wonder Woman costume for ladies, IT costume of course and for the kids it’s also Wonder Woman and it’s always all of the scary costumes, the clowns, the monsters.”

Halloween doesn’t stop at the costumes, but the decor brings a haunted house to life.

“Well some of the popular decorations are the ones that make noise like motion sensors. One of the most popular ones that we have is the skeleton,” she added.

So this Halloween stock up on all your scary gear and supplies and be safe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

