C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

Halloween safety tips explained

October 31, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
2 Min Read

It’s Halloween night, some neighborhoods across island will be busy with kids dressed up getting candy and the R.C.I.P.S along with community members have issued some safety tips.

Motorists are being asked to drive with extra care as children will be walking on the roadways going trick-or-treating across the Cayman Islands, two residential areas in particular to watch out for are Webster’s estates neighborhoods in the Savannah area.
Parents are reminded that while supervising their kids, they should ensure proper control of their children so that no child wanders onto a roadway and puts themselves at risk, wearing reflective clothing, carrying lights or torches is recommended and one Pastor is encouraging parents to get candy from homes they know.

“People you can trust, people that you know, to go to a random home these days, there is so much to be aware of and be cautious about that we need to know whose door we’re knocking on , so maybe even call ahead,” said Pastor Mike Irby from the Cayman Islands Baptist Church.

Finally, the police would like to remind the public that damage to property and disorderly conduct is an offense in the Cayman Islands and anyone caught will be dealt with as on any other night.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: