Heart Survivors Wall has been unveiled at the Cayman Islands Hospital to honor heart disease survivors

October 2, 2017
Felicia Rankin
The Cayman Heart Fund unveiled its Heart Survivors wall on Friday at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

The wall features pictures of survivors of heart disease, serving as a reminder that all is not lost when you are diagnosed with the illness.

Colleen Mellott, coordinator at Cayman Heart Fund says this project was a labor of love and she hopes the permanent fixture to the hospital will give people the knowledge to better protect themselves against heart disease and to know there is hope of overcoming it.

“We really hope that this wall will bring important awareness to cardiovascular disease in the Cayman Islands. As we know heart disease is the number one killer worldwide so it’s really important we share our stories. Especially in Cayman we need to share our heart survivors stories.” says Ms. Mellott

There are still spaces available on the wall so if you know someone who deserves to be featured on it contact Cayman Heart Fund.

 

Felicia Rankin

