Here comes the rain: NWS details wet weekend forecast

If you’re a fan of rainy weather, the next three days are going to be right up your alley. The National Weather Service told Cayman 27 a stationary cold front and a broad area of low pressure are teaming up to keep Cayman’s wet weather streak going.

“It’s just an area of scattered showers right now, it might become more organized again over the next five days,” NWS Meteorologist Shamal Clarke said of the broad area of low pressure. “The upper levels are not conducive to any sort of cyclone formation, so that would kind of hinder any possible formation as it moves basically away from our area.”

That’s the good news, but the bad news (for those craving the sun Cayman is known for) is that another weekend of wet weather is in store.

“The low pressure system should start affecting us from Friday morning, so we will have some scattered showers, cloudy to overcast skies, that should linger basically through Friday and Saturday.”

Mr. Clarke says if you must assign blame, you can pin Wednesday’s showers squarely on the season’s first cold front. That front has stalled out, but it and the natural pattern of the tradewinds are combining to give the aforementioned broad the area of low pressure – and its rains – nowhere to go but right towards us.

“The low pressure system starts to move north, then we will start getting some more showers from the area of broad low pressure system, not the cold front,” said Mr. Clarke.

The rains are expected to start Friday (27 October) morning, but Mr. Clarke said things will probably start to look up before the weekend is over.

“It’s expected to be out of the area by Sunday (29 October) morning, and then we should start seeing a gradual decrease any other conditions, in terms of rain and showers and an improvement in our weather in terms of more sunny, or partly cloudy conditions,” said Mr. Clarke.

