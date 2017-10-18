C3 Pure Fibre
Hew: Choosing Florida State University was a 'win-win'

October 17, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Lauren Hew says choosing Florida State University as her post-secondary destination for both academics and athletics was an easy choice.

“I decided on Florida State because I really connected with the coaches, and I also really got a family sense of the team which I’m really excited to be apart of. They have a great swimming program and a great school, so it’s a win-win.”

Hew recently agreed to sign a letter of intent for a swimming scholarship which can be made official during the NCAA’s early signing period 9th November. The 18-year old short-course specialist says she’s excited to see how she’ll developed athletically once she’s fully immersed into the Seminoles swimming program.

“I think there’s a big jump in the training you can from high school compared to a college, so I think that I will only get better when I get there.”

After a successful 2017 that saw Hew win 11 medals at the CARIFTA Championships as well as 3 medals at the 2017 NatWest Island Games, the Saint Andrews senior says she will raise expectations for herself once again.

“Some of my goals at FSU will be to make the NCAA Championship team, and also to be chosen to represent Cayman at the World Short Course Championships next year in China.”

Hew becomes the latest Cayman swimmer to break into the american collegiate ranks. Most recently, Johnathan Key began his freshman year at Indianapolis University as part of their swimming program.

