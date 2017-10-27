Honda stolen in West Bay

Police are asking the public to be on the look-out for a Honda Civic reported stolen this morning (26 October) in West Bay.

According to the RCIPS the blue 1996 hatchback Honda Civic was stolen from #20 Peanut Lane, West Bay sometime between 4:30 last (25 October) afternoon and 6:30 this morning. The vehicle plate number is 111816. It is said to have 15″ silver rims with low profile tires and two rust spots on the roof.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the West Bay police station at 949-3999.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

