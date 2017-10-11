HSA’s outstanding monies crosses $100 million at the end of 2016

The Health Services Authority, at the end of 2016, racked up $122 million in monies owed.

That’s the big news coming out of today’s (10 October) Public Accounts Committee meeting.

Lawmakers inside the LA today (10 October) took turns grilling HSA leaders over the Authority’s growing outstanding bad debt as the PAC poured through their 2016 financials.

“For the next four years there is going to be an extra two pair of eyes on the HSA and its activities,” said PAC member and Bodden Town MLA Chris Saunders during the morning session.

All eyes turned to the HSA at the PAC where it was revealed the Authority’s outstanding accounts receivable at the end of last year stood at $122 million.

“The evidence before us, based on the numbers is that your internal efforts are to naught because HSA, it took the HSA 12 years to get the $63 million in collected bad debt and two years to go $122 million beyond that,” PAC Chairman Hon. Ezzard Miller said. HSA CEO Lizette Yearwood said strides were being made in couping monies owed, adding a firm has been contracted to go after a $1 million segment out of that debt owed to HSA, that firm being HSM and they have two years to retrieve the money.

Also during today’s session HSA’s HR director Brenda Riley had to cut her testimony short after she began having breathing problems. The PAC session concluded late last afternoon.

