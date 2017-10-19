C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

Infections Prevention Week: “Your health is in your hands”

October 18, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

It’s Infection Prevention week and this year’s theme focuses on Antimicrobial Resistance.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said the HSA is hosting various events this week to promote public awareness on the issue.
Antimicrobial Resistance is when micro-organisms like bacteria, viruses, and parasites become immune to medications created to fight them.
And Dr. Williams-Rodriguez said it is fast becoming a global threat.

“WHO has identified antimicrobial resistance as a major public health threat at the moment and if nothing is done by 2050 antimicrobial resistance will be the leading cause of death worldwide, even more than Cancer,” said Dr. Williams-Rodriguez.
Dr. Williams-Rodriguez said preventing infections can be as simple as washing your hands often and following sanitary guidelines.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: