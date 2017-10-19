Infections Prevention Week: “Your health is in your hands”

It’s Infection Prevention week and this year’s theme focuses on Antimicrobial Resistance.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said the HSA is hosting various events this week to promote public awareness on the issue.

Antimicrobial Resistance is when micro-organisms like bacteria, viruses, and parasites become immune to medications created to fight them.

And Dr. Williams-Rodriguez said it is fast becoming a global threat.

“WHO has identified antimicrobial resistance as a major public health threat at the moment and if nothing is done by 2050 antimicrobial resistance will be the leading cause of death worldwide, even more than Cancer,” said Dr. Williams-Rodriguez.

Dr. Williams-Rodriguez said preventing infections can be as simple as washing your hands often and following sanitary guidelines.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

