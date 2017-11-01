C3 Pure Fibre
Instructor: Drive with caution when the roads are wet

October 31, 2017
Philipp Richter
Police say the number of weekend car crashes continues to rise, they say it’s not a surprise many of the worst weekends come when there’s wet weather.

So what can be done to curb what appears to be an upward swing of traffic collisions?

One driving instructor urges drivers to avoid being on the roads when the rain is pouring, or at least exercise more caution while at the wheel.

“You can also miss judgment when the rain is falling, so you have to take pre-caution,” said Driving instructor, Gilroy “Job” McDowell.

A seasoned driving instructor  Mr. McDowell said the odds are not in your favor when driving on wet roads.

“Going through it too fast it can also take the steering away from you, by flashing the car too much to the left and too much to the right, so what you got to make sure you going through it at a normal speed,” said Mr. McDowell.

Mr. McDowell said rainfall impacts driver’s visibility from darker skies and windshield wipers, but paying attention and keep their car lights on to stay visible will help.

“So the other person see you from a distance and they can make up their mind, where they want to go, what judgment to use to approach this other person,” said Mr. McDowell.

Mr. McDowell said traveling at 10 miles per hour less than the speed limit and doubling your distance between other cars are effective safety measures.

“And if you should apply your breaks and the car starts skidding and sliding you have enough time to overcome stopping,” he said.

As for drinking and driving, he said it’s a definite ‘no, no.’

“Wet or dry, you drink, you don’t drive, you drive, you don’t drink, but when you start to drink and drive it mix up your memory, you cannot concentrate,” said Mr. McDowell.

Mr. McDowell added he makes it part of his training to bring his students out onto the wet roads to teach them about the dangers.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

