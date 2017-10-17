Jack and Jill nursery needs your help

The NCVO’s Jack and Jill nursery provides love, care and support for children from three months old to two-years-old.

However, keeping fees reasonable and providing the 14 babies in their care with the meals and tools they need takes a community effort.

“The children need this place to give them what they need in terms of nurturing doing the day. We are kind of their home away from home and we treat it as such,” said Nursery director Heather Lopez.

Fourteen children from three months to two-years-old call Jack and Jill Nursery home during daylight hours said keeping them happy and healthy is a daily labour of love.

“We give them a good quality programme, very loving, kind nurturing, lots of singing, books movement things like that to get the babies ready to come over to the preschool,” she said.

Being part of the NCVO fold means the nursery relies heavily on donations to get the necessary tools to teach the kids and to give them the right nutrition.

“The support from the public is what we need. We need those donations coming in so that we can continue to give these children a good quality programme and keep it at a reasonable cost,” she said.

Children at the nursery transition to the Miss Nadine Pre-school when they turn two and staff member Randa McPherson said witnessing that growth is a rewarding part of the job.

“It’s wonderful, its amazing and I really love what I do I really care for the babies. They are like one of the things that catch my heart. I really have a bad passion for children. I love kids and I would just want to see each and everyone learn and see how their journey go on,” said Ms. McPherson.

On 21 October the NCVO will hold its annual telethon and part of the proceeds will go to the nursery. Ms. Lopez said that money will go a long way.

“The funds that come in through the telethon will go towards operating costs, to helpn pay the staff and get teh supplies we need for the nursery to maintain a good programme,” she said.

The staff at Jack and Jill said they do not want anything to come tumbling down at nursery and you can make sure that does not happen by contributing to the telethon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

