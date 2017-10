80-year-old country singer Hinton Conolly caught up with Cayman 27’s Joe Avary last week for an interview. When it was over, “Big H” as he is known, handed over the guitar and taught Joe how to play his classic song, ‘A quick drink at the pool bar’.

“You got it, Skipper!” exclaimed Mr. Conolly as Joe finally figured out the chord progression.

